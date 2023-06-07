Commemorative ‘Coronation’ arts projects in Lisburn & Castlereagh are celebrated at special event

Two arts projects, launched to mark the King’s Coronation in Lisburn & Castlereagh, have been celebrated at a special event.

Earlier this year, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council invited residents to enter a Coronation 'Great Gardens’ Watercolour Competition and at the same time organised the creation of a commemorative felt tapestry which was skilfully put together by artisans and community groups from across the area.

The watercolour competition winners were recently announced at a ceremony in the Island Arts Centre attended by then Mayor Councillor Scott Carson and members of the council as well as talented local artists, residents and community groups.

More than 30 striking artworks were assessed by a judging panel made up of LCCC elected representatives and the local artist, Emma Spence.

Lisburn resident Marion Hiddleston took first place in the competition for her colourful depiction of the summer house, located within the walled gardens of Rowallane Gardens. The second and third places were taken respectively by Lawrence Chambers for his detailed depiction of Lady Alice’s Temple in Hillsborough Castle Gardens and Helen Sara McLarnon for her interpretation of the gardens surrounding Hillsborough Castle. The artists are pictured with then Mayor Scott Carson and Councillor Hazel Legge

