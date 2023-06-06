Lisburn artist Clinton Kirkpatrick unveils his new exhibition at the Black Box in Belfast

Thanks to a grant from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, local artist Clinton Kirkpatrick has been able to produce stunning new work, which will be on display to the public at an exhibition at the Black Box in Belfast.

"I am very grateful to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for support towards my artistic practice during the latter half of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023,” explained Clinton.

"I was awarded a grant to support the making of new work and to work alongside a designer. I have created new work for an exhibition, titled 'Observing. Digesting. Spitting.', that is running for the month of June 2023 in The Black Box, Belfast.”

‘Observing. Digesting. Spitting.’ suggests that Clinton observes the world around him, digests it, and spits it back out in the form of his work.

"It seems like a logical, deliberate and sincere process,” he continued, “a process in which I am continuously absorbing and presenting back to people albeit slightly differently. I have carried these words with me for many years on social media channels and they still feel entirely relevant now.”

Clinton, who was born in Lisburn, graduated from the University of Huddersfield in 2008 and has worked as an artist since then.

Early on Clinton focused on the Media and its power and ability to manipulate which permeates through societies. The Media as a theme is still present within his practice even though there are many other organised spaces.

Clinton’s new work presented in this exhibition reads as a series of landscapes in neon-vibrant worlds.

Lisburn artist Clinton Kirkpatrick has launched his new exhibition at the Black Box in Belfast

In the paintings there are people, Kings, Gods, slugs, plants, suns, birds and butterflies, amongst others.

Each painting is a unique landscape although they could easily be a part of the same world or part of a world somewhere else in another galaxy or universe.

The work creates the notion of vast existing worlds and Clinton is only at the beginning of uncovering what this means as he begins to decipher what these worlds look like and who, or what, is contained within them.

