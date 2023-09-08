Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Exhibition showcasing work of late Coleraine artist John Johnson officially opens tomorrow

The work of the late Coleraine artist John Johnson will be showcased in a special retrospective exhibition which will be officially opened tomorrow (Saturday, September 9).
By Una Culkin
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
The exhibition will be officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday, September 9, in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Lindsay JohnsonThe exhibition will be officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday, September 9, in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Lindsay Johnson
The exhibition will be officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday, September 9, in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Lindsay Johnson

The exhibition will run in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, until Saturday, October 28, and will be opened officially by John’s good friend Ross Wilson and the Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan.

A self-taught painter with no formal training, John felt compelled by a sense of wonder to record the world around him developing a unique visual style and an original and refreshing approach to ‘seeing things’.

His first love was the Causeway Coast, yet he also travelled widely - we are given beautiful glimpses of the South of France, in particular, Saint Paul de Vence. He captured the stark reality of ‘The Troubles’ via his riot shield paintings and mesmerised with ‘Altnagelvin - Hill of Sparrow Paintings’.

The exhibition opening will take place at 12 noon. The event is free but advance booking advised. Book here

Related topics:ColeraineCauseway Coast