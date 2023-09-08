The work of the late Coleraine artist John Johnson will be showcased in a special retrospective exhibition which will be officially opened tomorrow (Saturday, September 9).

The exhibition will be officially opened at 12 noon on Saturday, September 9, in Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Lindsay Johnson

The exhibition will run in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, until Saturday, October 28, and will be opened officially by John’s good friend Ross Wilson and the Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan.

A self-taught painter with no formal training, John felt compelled by a sense of wonder to record the world around him developing a unique visual style and an original and refreshing approach to ‘seeing things’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first love was the Causeway Coast, yet he also travelled widely - we are given beautiful glimpses of the South of France, in particular, Saint Paul de Vence. He captured the stark reality of ‘The Troubles’ via his riot shield paintings and mesmerised with ‘Altnagelvin - Hill of Sparrow Paintings’.