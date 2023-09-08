Exhibition showcasing work of late Coleraine artist John Johnson officially opens tomorrow
The exhibition will run in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, until Saturday, October 28, and will be opened officially by John’s good friend Ross Wilson and the Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan.
A self-taught painter with no formal training, John felt compelled by a sense of wonder to record the world around him developing a unique visual style and an original and refreshing approach to ‘seeing things’.
His first love was the Causeway Coast, yet he also travelled widely - we are given beautiful glimpses of the South of France, in particular, Saint Paul de Vence. He captured the stark reality of ‘The Troubles’ via his riot shield paintings and mesmerised with ‘Altnagelvin - Hill of Sparrow Paintings’.
The exhibition opening will take place at 12 noon. The event is free but advance booking advised. Book here