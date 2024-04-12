R Space Gallery to host unique exhibition by Lisburn artist Laura A Shier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her last solo exhibition of her work was at Harmony Hill Arts Centre in 1996 shortly before she died.

R-Space co-founder, Anthea McWilliams is delighted that Laura’s son Harry Shier got in touch to arrange for the exhibition at R-Space and commented: “We are delighted to be exhibiting the work of Laura A. Shier at R-Space in Lisburn from April 20 – May 3.

"The otherwise unseen Irish landscape paintings which were discovered recently by her sons Harry and Donald will be a pleasure to see all together.

Watercolour sketch by Laura A. Shier. Pic credit: R Space Gallery

"Proceeds of any sales will go towards supporting the Museum of Childhood in Ireland and those purchasing any work can avail of discounted framing at Oakley Art in Bridge Street nearby.

"We also discovered that our mothers knew each other in the 1970s when they both served on the local Cancer Research committee, quite a coincidence.

"We are so pleased to promote this exhibition, which is celebrating a life, a talent whilst supporting good causes.”

Harry commented: “She did not regard these, her sketches as finished artworks, and never exhibited them in her lifetime.

"However, thirty years on, they give us a fascinating sense of the artist at work.

"Through these sketches, she captured the views she saw in front of her as she travelled the byways of Ireland.