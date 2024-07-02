Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 28 international, national and local street artists will be taking part in the Street Art Festival in Larne this summer.

The event, delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and running from July 26-28, will see the A8 underpass pillars at Narrow Gauge Road transformed over the three-day period.

The artists will begin working on their creations on Friday, July 26, with members of the public invited along to the family-friendly festival party at the site on Sunday, July 28 from 2-4pm.

Attendees can celebrate and look on as the artists transform the underpass area and enjoy entertainment, food vendors and music.

Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The festival is being delivered under the Revitalising Town Centres project, which has been 90 percent funded by the Department of Communities and 10 percent funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said “I am pleased to see how my Department’s funding contribution is making a real and positive difference towards revitalising Larne town centre through this initiative. The artwork and accompanying festival will undoubtedly showcase the town centre as a creative, vibrant and interesting place to visit, and will contribute to improving the Larne streetscape overall.”

Artists attending this year’s festival include: Malarky, Shona Hardie, Hicks, Woskerski, KVLR, Zippy, FGB, Emic, Ana Fish, Kerrie H, Wee Nuls, Pens, Killian, Danni Simpson, Fenz, Alana, Imogen , Lost Lines, Leo boyd, Conor McClure, JMK, Katrina, Kilian, Shane Ha, Klo Wi, Kayde , Niall Ol, Noys and Razer.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Ager MBE, said: “I am delighted to welcome to the Borough all the amazing artists involved in Larne Street Art Festival.

“I look forward to seeing this regeneration work get underway in Larne, which will create a high-quality environment and support the town’s long-term economic and social prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the Revitalising Town Centres project, along with the council has also part-funded the inaugural Around The Town Music Festival in Carrickfergus this August.