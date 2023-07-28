The return of the Linen Biennale welcomes a new chapter in Northern Ireland’s Flax Story

August this year sees the long-awaited return of Linen Biennale Northern Ireland, a celebration of the versatile and beautiful fabric synonymous with this island.

The Biennale launched on July 28 in Lisburn, with dual exhibitions taking place at R-Space Gallery and the Island Arts Centre.

These are the first in an exciting three-month programme of heritage and cultural events, all themed around linen and flax which take place in locations across the province.

The Linen Biennale is the brainchild of Robert Martin and Anthea McWilliams, the co-directors and co-founders of R-Space Gallery.

Andrea McWilliams, Co-director, Linen Biennale (left) and Meadhbh McIlgorm, Programme Manager Linen Biennale 2023 (right). Pic credit: R Space Gallery

Robert Martin explained: “The story of linen is the story of Northern Ireland, the golden thread that travelled the world.

" The biennale is an opportunity to examine that rich heritage and history, and to look to the future and explore the enormous potential of flax and linen which is increasingly valued for its eco-credentials.”

The first Linen Biennale took place in 2018 when 30,000 people attended and participated in over eighty events across Northern Ireland, themed around ‘recall, rethink, reform’. The conversation about linen continues this year, when ‘revive and renew’ will be the call to action.

The Linen Biennale is taking place in venues across the region. Partners include PRONI (Public Records Office Northern Ireland), National Museums NI, Craft NI, Northern Ireland Screen, Portview Trade Centre, and local authorities across Northern Ireland.

This year’s innovative programme features artists, makers, producers, and community groups from across Northern Ireland, and has been made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to monies raised by National Lottery players. The R-Space Gallery was awarded a grant of £99,352 to produce the 2023 Linen Biennale, creating employment, projects, and new chapters in Northern Ireland’s linen story.

Dr Sally Montgomery OBE, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Committee Member for Northern Ireland, said: “It’s exciting to be part of the return of the Linen Biennale, and the continued energy and creativity of this year’s programme.We’re very proud to fund this programme and wish everyone involved every success.”