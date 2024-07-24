Whitehead artist Joanne Campbell's solo exhibition at Cregagh Library 'inspired by Northern Ireland'

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 11:36 BST
Northern Ireland is the inspiration behind a Whitehead artist’s latest solo exhibition at Cregagh Library in Belfast.

Joanne Campbell’s collection of original acrylic paintings will open on Thursday, July 25 and run until Thursday, August 29 at the venue on 409-413 Cregagh Road in the city.

A member of artists’ group East Coast Sketchers and featured on New Irish Art online, Joanne has previously exhibited throughout Greater Belfast and County Antrim with artwork shown in Grove Library, The Engine Room Gallery, Mossley Mill, and Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

Following a career spanning two decades as a substitute primary Special Educational Needs teacher, lecturer in Northern Regional College and facilitator for Barnardos NI, she is now a full-time artist.

Whitehead artist Joanne Campbell's solo exhibition at Cregagh Library is inspired by Northern Ireland. Photo: Joanne Campbell

In her new collection, visitors can view pieces inspired by some of NI’s most iconic figures and buildings, from George Best to Queen’s University Belfast’s Lanyon building.

Admission is free and the exhibition is open on Monday 11am-6pm, Tuesday to Friday 10am- 5pm, and Saturday 10am-1pm.

