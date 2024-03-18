Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open to the public until Friday, April 12, the exhibition includes original acrylic art on canvas and brand new paintings of Belfast City Hall and Cave Hill.

The fine art canvas paintings selected for display include landscapes of North Belfast, an area familiar to the artist’s maternal grandmother, alongside Northern Ireland landmarks and local wildlife.

Joanne has exhibited throughout Greater Belfast and County Antrim with artwork shown in The Engine Room Gallery, Mossley Mill, and Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

Joanne Campbell (left) has launched an art exhibition entitled ‘Springtime’ at Grove Library in North Belfast. Photo: Christine Watson

Born in Larne and raised in Carrickfergus, Joanne has made her home in Whitehead. Following a career spanning two decades as a substitute primary Special Educational Needs teacher, lecturer in Northern Regional College and facilitator for Barnardos NI, Ulster University graduate Joanne, who holds a degree in psychology, a masters in counselling and a PGCE from Stranmillis University College, is now a full-time fine artist.

She is currently being supported with one-to-one business growth support mentoring and training in marketing by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Go Succeed NI Grow programme, delivered by Mallusk Enterprise Park.

A member of artists’ group East Coast Sketchers and featured on New Irish Art online, Joanne is best known for her local acrylic landscapes and wildlife art on canvas.

Her ‘Springtime’ exhibition at Grove Library includes new artworks of Belfast that have never been exhibited before in public. The pieces curated by Joanne celebrate the start of spring, her favourite season which also falls within the month of her birth.

Joanne said: “Over the last 20 years I have crafted original artworks inspired by both nature and my art has a style of vibrancy through my use of colourful acrylic paints.

"I have always enjoyed art and being creative, from drawing on the walls of my childhood home in crayons as a young girl, to using my creativity when designing innovative teaching plans, in accordance with the National Curriculum, that utilised visual learning techniques.

"The latest exhibition that I have curated for Grove Library and my newest artworks are inspired by the changing of the seasons. With more daylight, flowers blooming and the new life emerging, I, like many others, find that as winter draws to a close that I feel more positive. The spring equinox brings with it dramatic skylights – my sunrise and sunset art symbolises renewal and mental reset. I like to think of it as starting with a clean slate each day.”

Dr Mary-Ellen Lynn, Belfast Area Manager at Libraries NI, adds: “Libraries NI is committed to supporting the arts and ensuring that art remains accessible to everyone. Through exhibitions like this, we strive to create valuable opportunities for artists, especially those from our local community, to showcase their talents. By doing so, we provide both regular library users and new visitors alike with the chance to experience a diverse range of artistic mediums.”