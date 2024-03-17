Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oul Treasures is a new four-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, following presenter Lolly Spence as she seeks out prized possessions from bygone days in desperate need of repair.

In each episode a unique object is returned to its former glory by local experts, as Lolly explores its historic and cultural connections to the Ulster-Scots story.

Along the way, she meets some of Northern Ireland’s finest restorers, the men and women helping keep our traditional crafts alive.

Lolly Spence presents Oul Treasures beginning on BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 25 March at 10.40pm. Watch the entire series on BBC iPlayer from March 25. Picture: BBC

All of the items restored have one thing in common – they all have a fascinating story to tell, and one that shines a light on the lives and traditions of the Ulster-Scots.

Items restored in the series include an old family Bible belonging to Lolly that’s falling to pieces, a vintage threshing machine from the early 20th century, a steamer trunk dating from the golden age of transatlantic travel, and an historic set of bagpipes with connections to the Great War.

With the help of experts, each episode follows the painstaking process of the restoration, the highs and lows, the setbacks and successes.

Many of Northern Ireland’s traditional heritage crafts are becoming endangered – a picture repeated across the UK and Ireland – but there are still a number of dedicated men and women helping to keep many of them alive.

Presenter Lolly Spence (centre) with furniture restorer Brian Bailie and steamer trunk owner Susie Millar during filming for Oul Treasures, coming to BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 25 March at 10.40pm. Picture: BBC

Away from the main restoration, the series shines a spotlight on some of our most unique and endangered heritage crafts, from pipe organ specialists to leather workers.

Presenter Lolly Spence comes from a family of makers and menders and has an infectious enthusiasm for heritage crafts.

"This series brought together some of my favourite things: historic artefacts, skilled artisans, thrifty restoration projects and Ulster-Scots heritage. I find it very reassuring to know that local craftspeople are still using ancient skills to preserve objects of value and interest.

"My own personal restoration project - the family bible - has saved this precious heirloom for future generations. I hope that by revitalising these old objects, viewers will be encouraged to hoke out their own ‘oul treasures’ out of nooks and crannies and bring them back to life,” Lolly said.

Oul Treasures is a Below The Radar production for BBC Northern Ireland, made with assistance from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.