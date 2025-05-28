Whitehead artist Joanne Campbell will be holding her solo art exhibition entitled 'NI Inspiration' in Belfast’s Cregagh Library this July, with thanks to Libraries NI.

The opening event is to take place on Saturday, July 5 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Light refreshments will be provided; all are welcome.

The exhibition runs until July 30 and can be viewed during normal library opening hours, with a chance to vote for your favourite artwork.

Whitehead artist Joanne Campbell will be holding her solo art exhibition entitled 'NI Inspiration' in Cregagh Library, Cregagh Road, Belfast this July. Photo: Joanne Campbell

A full-time artist, Joanne enjoys painting landscapes, seascapes, animals and portraits in vibrant acrylic paints on canvas and hessian.

Her art can be viewed on her website www.joannecampbellart.co.uk as well as her social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn under Joanne Campbell Art.

Joanne previously exhibited her work at Cregagh Library last year, while pieces by the local artist have also been on display throughout Greater Belfast and County Antrim including the Grove Library, The Engine Room Gallery, Mossley Mill, and Carrickfergus Civic Centre.