Carrickfergus-born artist Laura McKenzie Atkins will be holding a ‘Wimmelbilder Workshop’ at Carrick Castle this autumn.

Visitors young and old will be invited to imagine themselves as castle characters and draw themselves into a large simplified version of Laura's Carrickfergus Castle wimmmelbild - a German word for teeming picture.

Laura previously showcased her work at the venue during European Heritage Open Day.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 28. Times have yet to be confirmed; keep an eye on Love Heritage NI’s Facebook page for updates.