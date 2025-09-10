A local artist is to showcase her work at Carrick Castle during this year’s European Heritage Open Days programme.

Laura McKenzie Atkins will be taking part in the open day at the medieval landmark on Saturday, September 13.

She will be sharing her completed wimmelbild (a German word for teeming picture) ink drawing of the castle filled with characters and events from its history right up to the present, along with her artist journal filled with notes and sketches.

Originally from Carrick and now living in Belfast with her husband and Art Director, Scott, Laura’s childhood consisted of exploring the local countryside, and spending time at Carrick Castle.

Artist Laura McKenzie Atkins is to showcase her work at Carrick Castle during this year’s European Heritage Open Days programme. Photo: Laura McKenzie Atkins

Growing up with tales of folklore and mythology, her work is inspired by a love of ‘old things’: the old castles, the old stories, and the old art styles.

Laura’s wimmelbilds aim at a contemporary take on the medieval style of etching.

Visitors can meet Laura on Saturday from 11am-1pm; simply ask at reception on where to find her.

About European Heritage Open Days

An annual celebration of local architecture, history and culture, EHOD provides access free of charge to heritage buildings on the weekend of September 13-14.

Over 300 heritage buildings and events across Northern Ireland are featured, including a number of properties not normally open to the public.

In the wider Carrick area, they include St Nicholas Parish Church, Sheils Houses, Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum, Blackhead Lightkeepers’ Houses, and Whitehead Railway Museum.

