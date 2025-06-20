Young artists shine bright at 42nd annual Schools' Arts Awards

The incredible talent of young people from across the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area was celebrated at the 42nd Annual Schools' Arts Awards.

The special ceremony, held at the Island Arts Centre, recognised the outstanding achievements of students in visual art, poetry, short stories, musical performance, and drama. The event was expertly compered by renowned children's entertainer Caolan McBride.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, welcomed pupils, teachers, parents and guardians to the inspiring event.

"It's an honour to be here, starting my new term as Chair, and seeing the amazing artistic promise right here in our schools," said Mr Mitchell. "The sheer volume and quality of entries this year truly showcase the fantastic creativity our schools and families encourage."

Some of the young people who enjoyed the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's 42nd Annual Schools' Arts Awards held in Lisburn. Also included is Councillor Tim Mitchell. Pic credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mr Mitchell emphasised the Council's commitment to nurturing young talent.

"Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is incredibly proud to champion these young artists and provide them with a platform for their blossoming talents,” he continued.

"The 42nd Annual Schools' Arts Awards are a brilliant example of how our Council helps young people explore their artistic side.

"By supporting these awards, we're investing in our community's future, helping to build confidence and nurture the next generation of creative thinkers right here in Lisburn & Castlereagh."

Children's entertainer Caolan McBride, Councillor Tim Mitchell and some of the young people who enjoyed the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's 42nd Annual Schools' Arts Awards held in Lisburn. Pic credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Hundreds of entries were submitted across all categories, with winners from primary, secondary, and special schools throughout the Council area taking home awards.

The ceremony honoured exceptional overall school winners in Visual Arts, Poetry, Short Story, Musical Performance, and Drama.

Special recognition went to Nathaniel from Beechlawn School for his winning performance of ‘Moon River’, Clodagh from Tonagh Primary School for her winning poem ‘Umpire You're Wrong!’, Lewis from Harmony Hill Primary School for playing his winning musical piece ‘La Tarantelle’, and Samira from Cairnshill Integrated Primary School for her guitar performance of ‘A Short Train Ride’.

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the Schools' Art Awards. Pic credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Following the awards, guests enjoyed refreshments and explored a special exhibition showcasing the winning visual art, poetry, and short story entries.

This exhibition remains open to the public in the Community Arts Walkway at the Island Arts Centre until Thursday, July 24.

It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone to appreciate the artistic achievements of these talented young artists first-hand.