Join Winnie the Pooh on a ‘hunny hunt’ at Hillsborough Castle this summer

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The air will ‘hum’ with ‘hunny’ at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this summer as the grounds are transformed into a storybook wonderland for the Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Hunt trail.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity responsible for Hillsborough Castle, has teamed up with Disney to create a memorable experience for the whole family to enjoy.

    From June 28 to August 31, Hillsborough Castle’s 100 acres of gardens will be inspired by the stories from the Hundred Acre Wood.

    Little explorers and lifelong fans alike can set off on a delightful ‘expotition’ to track down ten hidden ‘hunny’ pots tucked away in the lush greenery of the Castle gardens, because in classic Pooh Bear style, he’s forgotten where they all are and needs help to find them.

    Join Winnie the Pooh and friends at Hillsborough Castle this summer. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces.placeholder image
    Join Winnie the Pooh and friends at Hillsborough Castle this summer. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces.

    The Winnie the Pooh trail will start by collecting a map, pencil and Pooh stick from the entrance and continue to be filled with enchanting moments along the way, inspired by Winnie the Pooh and friends, from Piglet’s Cosy Burrow to Rabbit’s Garden.

    Plus, the day wouldn’t be complete without daily storytelling sessions in Owl’s Book Corner, and with different authors visiting the gardens every Saturday, there are lots of new stories to hear.

    After the trail, collect a unique Winnie the Pooh sticker as a keepsake of the adventure and visit the gift shop to purchase your very own Pooh Bear to take home, along with the opportunity to enjoy a selection of inspired snacks from the onsite Tea Room.

    With Kids Go Free to the gardens all summer long, there’s never been a better time for families to visit Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

