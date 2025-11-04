Lisburn author’s debut novel hits the book shelves

Lisburn woman Judy Fitzpatrick is delighted that her debut novel has finally hit the shelves and is on sale now.

Judy’s novel draws on her own life experiences and is very close to her heart so she is thrilled that it is now available for readers to enjoy.

"I am delighted that ‘True Friends and True Colours’ is available to the world now,” she said.

"It's such an amazing feeling for a first-time author to get their debut novel out for people to read.

Lisburn author Judy Fitzpatrick is delighted that her debut novel is finally on sale. Pic credit: Judy Fitzpatrick

"This book has been the biggest achievement I have ever done and to finally call myself J.L. Fitzpatrick a published author is such a fantastic feeling.”

Judy’s book has already been met with rave reviews and she is excited for even more people to share what they think about her work.

"With my book being out there now for everyone to see I am hearing loads of positive feedback from the readers and it's such a great feeling,” she continued.

"People have said they can relate to the characters and can feel what they are feeling which is great to hear.

"It is so great to see people taking a genuine interest in it and understanding the reasoning as to why it was written in the first place.

"To see it travel around the globe and reach new countries outside the UK is such an amazing feeling and I can't wait to see how far it does go.”

The book is available from Amazon and can be ordered in Waterstones. It will also be coming into store very soon.

Judy hopes that this is just the start of her career as an author and is eager to see just what the future holds.

"I am looking forward to seeing what happens with this new chapter of my life,” she said.

"I want to thank everyone who has bought my book and has taken a chance on me with my debut novel. It has meant the world to me to see people believe in me as a new author.

“This is the start for J.L.Fitzpatrick and I cannot wait to see how far True Friends and True Colours goes and what happens after that, the sky is the limit and my story as a new author has just begun.”