Gráinne Duffy announces intimate ‘unplugged’ show at Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre

Award-winning Irish blues-rock artist Gráinne Duffy is set to perform a special, stripped-back semi-acoustic show, ‘Unplugged,’ at Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on Saturday November 8 at 8pm.

The gig promises an intimate evening showcasing her celebrated original material alongside a selection of classic rock, blues, and soul compositions.

The ‘Unplugged’ format offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience Duffy’s powerful vocals and distinctive guitar work in a close, raw setting.

The setlist will draw from her extensive five-album catalogue, which includes a Grammy-nominated release and her critically acclaimed 2023 album, Dirt Woman Blues.

Gráinne Duffy will perform a special, stripped-back semi-acoustic show, ‘Unplugged,’ at Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on Saturday November 8. Pic credit: Island Arts Centre

Gráinne Duffy has consistently proven her calibre on the international stage.

Her accolades include winning the prestigious 2021 ‘Best Modern Roots Artist’ at the Independent Blues Awards, and her 2020 album, Voodoo Blues, achieved Top 10 chart rankings across the UK, France, and Canada.

She has shared performance billing with icons such as Billy Gibbons, Eric Gales, and Shemekia Copeland.

Tickets, priced £18, are available online or from the Box office.