Los Dramáticos bring fiery fusion of flamenco and Andean music to Lisburn

Los Dramáticos, the celebrated duo known for their stunning musicianship and infectious stage energy, is set to transport audiences at the Island Arts Centre with their unique blend of Latin American and Spanish music on Saturday November 1 at 8pm.

The distinctive sound of Los Dramáticos is a natural fusion of their artistic and geographic heritages.

The duo is comprised of Victor, a gifted charango player from the colourful port city of Valparaíso, Chile, who provides the bright, joyous melodies of the Andean tradition; and Paddy, one of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the UK, whose authentic, fiery rhythmic style was honed during years spent in Granada, Andalucia.

Los Dramáticos bring their unique sound to the Island Arts Centre on November 1. Pic credit: Island Arts Centre

Together, they perform complex, beautiful arrangements of songs and instrumental pieces from across Latin America and Spain.

Their new show combines this musical mastery with compelling and humorous storytelling, ensuring a vibrant, engaging experience.

Tickets, priced £17, are on sale now from the Island Arts Centre Box Office.