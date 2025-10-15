Los Dramáticos bring fiery fusion of flamenco and Andean music to Lisburn
The distinctive sound of Los Dramáticos is a natural fusion of their artistic and geographic heritages.
The duo is comprised of Victor, a gifted charango player from the colourful port city of Valparaíso, Chile, who provides the bright, joyous melodies of the Andean tradition; and Paddy, one of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the UK, whose authentic, fiery rhythmic style was honed during years spent in Granada, Andalucia.
Together, they perform complex, beautiful arrangements of songs and instrumental pieces from across Latin America and Spain.
Their new show combines this musical mastery with compelling and humorous storytelling, ensuring a vibrant, engaging experience.
Tickets, priced £17, are on sale now from the Island Arts Centre Box Office.