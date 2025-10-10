Lisburn pianist follows up Royal Albert Hall debut with Belfast concert
Frasier, who is a graduate of the Royal College of Music, London, the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and the Accademia del Belcanto Rodolfo Celletti, will be performing ‘A Song in the Wood’, a celebration of English song, at St George’s Church in Belfast on Saturday November 8.
The concert will begin at 2.30pm and tickets are on sale now from Eventbrite.
Following his performance at the Royal Albert Hall, Frasier received the Danone Young Outstanding Artist Award at Wexford Festival Opera, and during the summer he worked on the Italian premiere of Britten’s opera Owen Wingrave at the Festival della Valle d’Itria in Italy.
He also conducted an offstage ensemble with members of the Orchestra dell’Accademia Teatro alla Scala and worked with Northern Ireland Opera on their acclaimed production of Sondheim's Follies, which featured distinguished soprano Lesley Garrett CBE.
He has also been featured on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Ulster, RTE Lyric FM and has performed for dignitaries such as King Charles III and Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Frasier will be joined for the Belfast concert by Soprano Rachael Heater.
Rachael, who was born in Pennsylvania but is now based in Northern Ireland, recently Rachael sang the role of The Son/Juniper Bird in NI Opera’s production of The Juniper Tree.
Rachael is an active member of the Northern Ireland Opera Chorus, New Irish Arts, and the Ulster Consort.