Lisburn pianist follows up Royal Albert Hall debut with Belfast concert

Lisburn pianist Frasier Hickland, who made his concert debut at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, will be returning home for a performance in Belfast in November.

Frasier, who is a graduate of the Royal College of Music, London, the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and the Accademia del Belcanto Rodolfo Celletti, will be performing ‘A Song in the Wood’, a celebration of English song, at St George’s Church in Belfast on Saturday November 8.

The concert will begin at 2.30pm and tickets are on sale now from Eventbrite.

Following his performance at the Royal Albert Hall, Frasier received the Danone Young Outstanding Artist Award at Wexford Festival Opera, and during the summer he worked on the Italian premiere of Britten’s opera Owen Wingrave at the Festival della Valle d’Itria in Italy.

Lisburn pianist Frasier Hickland will be performing at St George's Church in Belfast on November 8. Pic credit: Frasier Hickland

He also conducted an offstage ensemble with members of the Orchestra dell’Accademia Teatro alla Scala and worked with Northern Ireland Opera on their acclaimed production of Sondheim's Follies, which featured distinguished soprano Lesley Garrett CBE.

He has also been featured on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Ulster, RTE Lyric FM and has performed for dignitaries such as King Charles III and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Frasier will be joined for the Belfast concert by Soprano Rachael Heater.

Soprano Rachael Heater will be performing alongside Lisburn pianist Frasier Hickland at St George's Church in Belfast on November 8. Pic credit: Rachael Heater

Rachael, who was born in Pennsylvania but is now based in Northern Ireland, recently Rachael sang the role of The Son/Juniper Bird in NI Opera’s production of The Juniper Tree.

Rachael is an active member of the Northern Ireland Opera Chorus, New Irish Arts, and the Ulster Consort.