Lisburn star looks to the future as he says ‘bye bye’ to CBeebies

Lisburn star Gyasi Sheppy has bid farewell to CBBC and is looking forward to a bright and busy future, which includes the launch of his new children’s book.

Gyasi became a presenter on CBBC in 2021 and he has had a wonderful four years on the small screen entertaining the country’s little ones.

Having stepped away from children’s television, he has just launched his debut book ‘But Dancing is for Girls’, sharing the story of Chester who discovers his love of dance when he joins a tap class.

“I have had four years of fantastic experience and I really enjoyed it,” said Gyasi.

Lisburn man Gyasi Sheppy with his recently launched children's book. Pic credit: Gyasi Sheppy

"It has been wonderful and it has given me the most wonderful opportunities.”

One of those opportunities has been penning his own children’s book ‘But Dancing is for Girls’, which he hopes will be one of series.

"I came up with the idea for the book almost two years ago,” Gyasi explained. “I had the idea when I was coming out of an audition for the Lion King in London.

"I was watching buskers and dancers performing and it brought me back to my childhood. I was sitting in Wetherspoons in Leicester Square and the title just came to me ‘but dancing is for girls’.”

Gyasi Sheppy meets one of his young fans at his book launch. Pic credit: Gyasi Sheppy

Growing up Gyasi dreamt of being a dancer but those dreams were cut short at the age of just 28 when he broke his ankle in three places and was told he would never dance again.

Despite the devastating news, Gyasi, who had to spend six months just learning to walk again, has never lost his passion for dance. And one day he even hopes to return to the small screen as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

“After being told by doctors that I would never dance again, I would love to prove them wrong and maybe even lift the glitterball trophy one day,” he admitted.

For now, Gyasi is putting his passion for dance into his new children’s book, which has already proved to be a big hit with his young fans.

Gyasi's new book is out now. Pic credit: Gyasi Sheppy

After coming up with the premise for the book, Gyasi met with a children’s book publisher, who was really excited about the idea.

The next step was to find an illustrator for the book. However, Gyasi was determined to use the opportunity to help a new artist to get a step on the career ladder.

"I didn’t want to use an illustrator who was already on the publishers books,” he continued.

"I wanted to hold a nationwide competition for illustrators who hadn’t already been published.

Fans were keen to get a signed copy at the recent book launch. Pic credit: Gyasi Sheppy

"We got submissions, not just from the UK but from across the globe so we decided to open it worldwide because they entries were so good.

"We got 130 entries, whittled it down to 20 and the a top ten.

"Shirley-Anne McMillan, the Children's Writing Fellow for NI at Queen's University, myself, my publisher, and an established illustrator were the judges.

"One entry really stood out for me – Ola Snimshchikova, a new illustrator from Ukraine.

"I just knew she was the right person. It is her first professional credit.”

The book was officially launched at the end of September and it has proven to be a huge success.

Gyasi would love to see his book featured on CBeebies Bedtime Story and has high hopes that one of the cast members of the Wicked film would make the ideal reader.

Gyasi is hoping ‘But Dancing for Girls’ will be the first of many books in the series, however he is also looking forward to continuing his career as a presenter, with ambitions to become the next big television personality.

"I want to be the next Graham Norton,” Gyasi revealed.

"I am a people person and I love to talk."

Gyasi is working with the Northern Ireland team behind ‘Play Human’, which is set to be the next great social media platform to rival Tiktok.

Gyasi will be presenting his own show on the platform, interviewing celebrities, as well as ordinary people with an interesting story to tell.

"I have been taking to the guys behind Play Human for two years and they are keen to develop me and make me into what I want to be,” Gyasi explained.

"The ball really is starting to roll now and I will have my own show.

"Give me a microphone and a studio audience and I will be off.

"I am so ready to hit the ground running and do everything I can to become the person I want to be.”

Not content with penning a book, and working on a new show, Gyasi is also in the process of writing a script for a television sitcom.

"I am definitely in my writing era,” he said. "I have started writing a screenplay.

"It will be based in a GP surgery in Northern Ireland and will have all of the NI characters and language.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, he is also looking at writing a feature film based on his own life.

Despite saying goodbye to CBBC, Gyasi is certainly not planning to slow down any time soon, with determination to live up to his full potential. And we can’t wait to see what is in store next for the Lisburn star.

“I love this industry and I love what I do,” added Gyasi.

There are so many things I want to do and now is the time.”