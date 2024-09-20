Lisburn minister looks at the lives of John and Charles Wesley in his new children’s book
In his latest book children can discover the inspiring story of John and Charles Wesley, two brothers who left a permanent mark on Christian history.
David Luckman has written John and Charles Wesley – Two Brothers, One Faith which is his latest release in the Trail Blazers series of Christian Focus Publications. The Trail Blazers series gathers great stories from Christians of the past and delivers them to young people today.
Young readers are invited to step into the 18th century and meet John and Charles Wesley, brothers whose unwavering faith sparked an amazing spiritual revolution.
They can read about the Wesleys’ transformative journey from the humble English countryside to the heart of a movement, known as Methodism, that changed the course of Christianity.
This inspirational story of John and Charles Wesley will introduce young people to the brothers’ astonishing commitment to social justice, their passion for community service, and their unyielding dedication to spreading the message of God’s love and grace throughout the British Isles.
David said: “I hope and pray that John and Charles Wesley – Two Brother’s One Faith will challenge young people to serve God as the Wesley brothers did.”
In the Trail Blazers series, David has written: Jack Turner – Truth in the Arctic which is currently on the publisher’s CF4Kids Imprint Top Sellers list; Thomas Cranmer – The King’s Ambassador; Polycarp – Faithful Unto Death; and John Wycliffe – According to the Word, published this year to commemorate the 700th anniversary of his birth in 1324.
David is the author of Adventures in Acts, which was published by Christian Focus Publications earlier this summer. Adventures in Acts is a two–volume set that depicts the exciting adventures of the Early Church, as found in the Acts of the Apostles, for 7 to 11–year–olds.
David is the Church Planter at Hilden Community Church in Lisburn, which is part of Lambeg Parish in the Church of Ireland. David is married to Sarah and has two daughters.
His books are available in Christian bookstores or online at Amazon.