Lisburn woman share the highs and lows of friendship in her debut novel

Lisburn woman Judy Fitzpatrick has drawn on the highs and lows of life and friendship in her debut book ‘True Friends and True Colours’, which is due to be released this Autumn.

Having always harboured a dream to be an author, Judy has been working on the book, which combines real life stories and fiction, for the last ten years.

And despite all of the distractions of everyday life, she was determined to finish it this summer, with plans for it to be released in the coming months.

"I have a huge passion for writing and have done from the age of 16,” Judy explained. “I was always fascinated about the idea of creating something that would be around for generations and people could read over and over again.

Lisburn woman Judy Fitzpatrick is looking forward to the publication of her debut novel 'True Friends and True Colours', which will be out later this year. Pic credit: Judy Fitzpatrick

"I had been through some tough times in college – bullying, manipulation, backstabbing and was always between friendships. I could never seem to find that ‘true friend’ to stick by me through thick and thin.

"That's why I started to tell my story so people could understand that people aren't always who they say they are. They can be hiding behind a facade and pretend to show their true colours but really they are living a lie and not bringing the true version of them to light.”

It was her experience with friendship that sparked the idea for Judy to put pen to paper and it has been a long process but the end is now in sight.

"It has taken 10 years to write ‘True Friends and True Colours’ but it has been a joy and honour to write,” Judy continued.

"I have got through my best and my toughest times writing this novel and the process hasn't been the easiest.

"There was always something in my way, I was in uni, living alone, lockdown, got engaged, planned a wedding, got married, sold a house, bought a house, moved house and decided no more this year it would be finished.

"I started back consistently on it in April this year and worked on it day and night right into the late nights and early mornings. Even on holiday I worked on it day and night I was determined to get it finished by the start of June.”

The novel tells the story of four teenagers who go on a journey of self discovery and get up to a whole lot of mischief in the process.

"They always seem to cause trouble for their parents and everyone around them,” Judy explained. “They are just teenagers navigating the highs and lows of life and trying to find their place in the big bad world.

"I would hope that this novel could be a way of inspiring people to believe that no matter what mistakes you make in life you can always find a way to turn your life around with the right care and support.”

Judy is already planning her next book but for now she is eagerly anticipating the publication of ‘True Friends and True Colours’.

"I am delighted I got the novel finished and it is in the process of publishing and I am so excited to see where how far it actually goes,” she added.