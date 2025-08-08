Lisburn’s new Silent Book Club is the place to be for book lovers

If you are an avid reader but hate the pressure of a normal book club then Lisburn’ new Linen Pages Silent Book Club might just be the thing for you.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brainchild of local woman Molly Kearley, the Linen Pages Silent Book Club, which will be run at the Glasshouse Coffee and Deli in Lisburn Square, invites people to come along with what ever book they’re reading, enjoy a cuppa, read their book in silence, and then stay on for a chat with other readers.

“I wish I could take credit but Hearth in Ballyhackamore started the idea for me,” explained Molly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember seeing an advert for their Silent Book Club months ago when I was googling book clubs in the area.

Molly Kearley would like to invite local book lovers to the new Linen Pages Silent Book Club, which will be held each Tuesday in the Glasshouse in Lisburn Square. Pic credit; Molly Kearley

"My partner Jason is also an active member in the community as he runs Lightning Powerchair Football Club in the Leisureplex and he encouraged me to find something of my own because I'm not sporty and feel that because of that my options are limited.

"I thought the club would be a good idea because personally the book club for me highlights an opportunity for grown-ups to make friends which I feel is so overlooked, especially in the social media age where we have become too busy, dissociated and isolated from the reality of getting together with others.

"Really this club is just a chance to carve out time for yourself with no pressure on money, what you're going to say or who you're going with. Just bring yourself, anything you want to read and straight away you're enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many people, Molly used to be an avid reader but has found it difficult to make the time to indulge recently. She is hoping the club will give people space to enjoy reading again without any pressure.

"I graduated in English with Education at the Ulster University and all I did then was sleep, breathe and read,” Molly continued. “But since leaving uni I've fallen into a routine of boredom.

"I've found myself in the evenings idly watching TV shows I don't even like just because the TV is turned on. I would love to get back into the joys and the mental escape of reading.”

The Silent Book Club will be held at the Glasshouse every Tuesday. with doors opening just before 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As there is limited seating, it is ticketed, with tickets available on Eventbrite by searching for Linen Pages Silent Book Club. You can also find out more on the Linen Pages Silent Book Club Facebook page.

"There is no set text to read, the whole purpose of this club is to find the spark in reading again so bring something you're interested in whether that be a newspaper, a textbook, a novel or a comic. And that's all there is to it,” Molly explained.

On arrival you can get a cuppa and a snack. There is a quiet reading hour from 7pm-8pm, you can then socialise with other people, continue reading, or leave whenever you want, with no awkward goodbyes!

"Members are welcome to bring their blankets, cosy items and anything else that brings them joy,” Molly added. “If we find this book club is successful, we have a few tricks up our sleeve and exciting plans for the future."