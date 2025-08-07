Celebrate ten years of the Moira Speciality Food Fair

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council looks forward to celebrating the 10th Moira Speciality Food Fair, this August in Moira Demesne.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate this milestone of a much-loved artisan food and drink fair, this year the festivities will take place across two days: Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17.

Open to the public from 10am to 6pm, the two-day food and drink spectacular is expected to welcome couples, families and friends from the council area and further afield to enjoy the summer foodie festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be greeted in Moira Demesne by Northern Irish agri-food producers, artisan food and drink, street food, chef demonstrations, art and crafts alongside fun entertainment for all the family.

Pictured at the launch of this year's Food Fair are, (l-r) Marzena Rydzinski, Bakery Next Door; Mandy Brankin, The Pie Shop Moira; Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie; Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of LCCC Regeneration & Growth Committee; Chef Chris McGowan, Wine & Brine and Noreen Van der Velde, Noreen’s Nettles. Pic credit: LCCC

Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, said: “Moira Speciality Food Fair remains a highlight in our food and drink calendar.

"An outstanding array of artisanal food and drink producers from Lisburn & Castlereagh and beyond will join us in Moira Demesne this year.

"We welcome the return of familiar favourites alongside a host of exciting new vendors to keep things fresh and engaging. Our Kitchen Sessions will be led by some of Northern Ireland’s top culinary talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d encourage everyone to come early and take full advantage of everything on offer throughout the weekend.”

Some new features include the introduction of Chef Noel McMeel who will be both demoing and acting as compere in the Kitchen Sessions tent – not to mention a whole host of new producers.

Those familiar with Moira Speciality Food Fair will be pleased to know that all the usual characteristic features including the Foodhall, Kitchen Sessions and Street Food hub will remain.

In terms of drinks there really is something for everyone – from craft drinks in the ever-popular Craft Bar Tent to tasty cocktails and mocktails from the Cocktail Keg Company. You can get your caffeine fix from In the Mix, Loki’s Coffee, and Moon Gelato, who will also be dishing up their Italian-inspired ice cream – so let’s hope for some sun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of food fair veterans will be ready to meet and greet their customers including Ispini Charcuterie, Tom and Ollie, The Daily Apron, Ballylisk of Armagh, Ollies Patisserie, The Curious Farmer and Cherryvalley Farm.

New additions include Johnsons Coffee, The Pie Shop Moira, and Little Cake Works, and Corleggy Cheese.

Lisburn’s beloved eatery, The Square Bistro, will be popping up for the weekend at the Food Fair, serving street food favourites from its signature Airstream trailer.

Joining them will be Chef Barry Smyth of The Flavoursmyth, Simply Scampi, The Hatch. as well as a new addition – Moira’s Carthago restaurant, specialising in North African cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For younger visitors, there’s plenty of activity in store — from ‘Fun with Drums’ and arts and crafts to face painting and street theatre.

And as always, music plays a key role in setting the vibe for the two-day food fair, with a fantastic mix of acoustic acts bringing energy and atmosphere.

Entry and parking are free. Onsite parking in the Demesne grounds will be supervised with provision for accessible parking.

Dogs are welcome but must always be kept on short leads and for hygiene purposes are not permitted in the main food hall.