Lisburn chef set to cook up a storm at top competition
Scott Mallett of Café Zulu will compete against Lauma Kilgas of Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa (Co. Roscommon) and Stephen Dowie of La Taqueria (Belfast) for the coveted title in front of a live audience at the Balmoral Hotel on Wednesday August 7.
The three finalists will put their skills and creativity to the test by crafting a signature three-course menu designed to impress the world-class esteemed judging panel.
Scott Mallett, Head Chef at Café Zulu in Lisburn, fuses global influences with classic technique to create adventurous, flavour-packed dishes. Known for his commitment to quality ingredients and balanced textures, Scott’s style is both comforting and contemporary.
This year’s competition’s esteemed judging panel includes Michelin-starred chef Dylan McGrath, Barcelona-based chef and sustainability advocate Sergi de Meià and acclaimed local food critic and broadcaster Joris Minne.
The winner of Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025 will receive an all-expenses-paid mentorship at the two-star Michelin restaurant - Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London.
John Trainor, Chairperson of Ireland’s Next Top Chef, said: “This year’s Grand Finale of Ireland’s Next Top Chef brings together three outstanding finalists, each offering something truly unique in style, story and skill.
“Lauma, Stephen and Scott have impressed at every stage of the competition, demonstrating exceptional talent, creativity and discipline to earn their place in what promises to be a show-stopping finale.
“From Lauma’s refined artistry to Stephen’s bold, modern flavours and Scott’s globally inspired technique, the diversity of approaches reflects the incredible depth of culinary talent across the island of Ireland.
“Our judging panel is eager to experience their signature menus, and our guests can expect an evening full of drama, skill and unforgettable food.
“Ireland’s Next Top Chef is a celebration of food, ambition and emerging Irish talent.
"With gourmet dining, live judging and an electric atmosphere, the Grand Finale promises to be one of the most exciting nights on Ireland’s culinary calendar.”