Lisburn chef set to cook up a storm at top competition

The chef at the hugely popular Cafe Zulu in Lisburn will be putting his skills to the test when he goes up against some of the finest chefs in the country to compete for the title of ‘Next Top Chef’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Mallett of Café Zulu will compete against Lauma Kilgas of Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa (Co. Roscommon) and Stephen Dowie of La Taqueria (Belfast) for the coveted title in front of a live audience at the Balmoral Hotel on Wednesday August 7.

The three finalists will put their skills and creativity to the test by crafting a signature three-course menu designed to impress the world-class esteemed judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Mallett, Head Chef at Café Zulu in Lisburn, fuses global influences with classic technique to create adventurous, flavour-packed dishes. Known for his commitment to quality ingredients and balanced textures, Scott’s style is both comforting and contemporary.

Scott Mallett, Head Chef at Café Zulu, Lisburn is a finalist in Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025. Pic credit: Ireland’s Next Top Chef

This year’s competition’s esteemed judging panel includes Michelin-starred chef Dylan McGrath, Barcelona-based chef and sustainability advocate Sergi de Meià and acclaimed local food critic and broadcaster Joris Minne.

The winner of Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025 will receive an all-expenses-paid mentorship at the two-star Michelin restaurant - Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London.

John Trainor, Chairperson of Ireland’s Next Top Chef, said: “This year’s Grand Finale of Ireland’s Next Top Chef brings together three outstanding finalists, each offering something truly unique in style, story and skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lauma, Stephen and Scott have impressed at every stage of the competition, demonstrating exceptional talent, creativity and discipline to earn their place in what promises to be a show-stopping finale.

“From Lauma’s refined artistry to Stephen’s bold, modern flavours and Scott’s globally inspired technique, the diversity of approaches reflects the incredible depth of culinary talent across the island of Ireland.

“Our judging panel is eager to experience their signature menus, and our guests can expect an evening full of drama, skill and unforgettable food.

“Ireland’s Next Top Chef is a celebration of food, ambition and emerging Irish talent.

"With gourmet dining, live judging and an electric atmosphere, the Grand Finale promises to be one of the most exciting nights on Ireland’s culinary calendar.”