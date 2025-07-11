Renowned historian hosts a regal evening at Hillsborough Castle to mark the publication of his latest book

Northern Irish historian Gareth Russell will be hosting a very special evening at Hillsborough Castle on Friday July 18 to celebrate the publication of his latest book about the life and loves of King James VI/I.

Gareth has had a passion for history from a young age and was always determined to put pen to paper and share his passion with the world.

“I always grew up hearing stories from my great grandparents about the building of the Titanic,” explained Gareth.

"I loved history and when it came time to pick a degree it was the obvious choice.”

Gareth went on to study modern history at Oxford University and completed a Masters in medieval history at Queen’s University.

Whilst his studies covered a vast array of topics and eras, Gareth was always particularly drawn to the Tudor and Stuart age.

Despite his father being a teacher, Gareth was drawn to a different career path and was keen to become an author.

"I never thought of teaching,” he continued. “I didn’t think it was for me. Teaching is a vocation as much as a job.

Historian Gareth Russell will give a talk at Hillsborough Castle about his new book about the life and loves of King James VI/I. Pic credit: Gareth Russell

"I don’t think I had a plan when I studied for my degree but I wanted to go into publishing if at all possible but it has been a long road.”

In 2017 Gareth published his non-fiction book entitled ‘The Life and Tragedy of Catherine Howard at the Court of Henry VIII’, sharing the story of Henry VIII’s fifth wife, who was tragically executed by the King.

"It took a long time to build up a portfolio,” Gareth continued.

“I was very lucky in that I was quite involved with university drama. I wrote a mock up of a comedy and it was picked up by Belvoir Players and then The Mac in Belfast. That kept the lights on and it meant I did have a link to publishing at that stage.

Gareth Russell will be discussing his latest book 'Queen James' during a special evening at Hillsborough Castle. Pic credit: Gareth Russell

"I was 28 when I was able to go full time as an author.

"I was commissioned to do a biography of Catherine Howard and that was the first time I was published in America.”

Gareth has also penned a book about the Titanic and more recently ‘The Palace’ has taken the world by storm.

“I have two or three eras that I focus on – the 16th century Tudors and Stuarts, and then early 20th century,” Gareth explained.

"The Tudors have always been a great love. There is something fascinating about them “

His latest book, entitled ‘Queen James: The Lives and Loves of Britain's First King’, shares the ups and downs of the the son of Mary Queen of Scots, the successor to Queen Elizabeth I, who became the King to unite the crowns of England and Scotland.

The idea of concentrating on King James VI/I came through his research when he was working on The Palace.

"I had previously written a book called The Palace, the premise was to focus each chapter on a different room in Hampton Court Palace and share stories about different people in different eras associated with each room.

"Three chapters focus on King James – his first Christmas, commissioning the bible, and the death of his wife.

"I did a lot of research into James and his wife Anne of Denmark and it made me think there was a great deal that could be used for another book.

"It was such a really fascinating period. When I was thinking of what to do next, James was really at the forefront of my mind.”

Gareth made the decision to look at the life of King James through some of the people that were closest to him – his ‘favourites’ – and the impact of his reign on England, Scotland, and Ireland.

"Looking at James’ life through his ex-lovers is something that hadn’t really been done,” Gareth continued.

"Amongst specialists and biographers it is now accepted that he wasn’t heterosexual.

"Many of the letters we have from him were very erotic and clearly romantic.

"It gave me an opportunity to incorporate the totality of a very rich life and come at it from a different angle.

"The way the book has been received has been fantastic.

"It seems to have really landed with people.

"James has taken over my life a little bit."

Such has been the success of his latest book, Gareth has been travelling far and wide to share the story and it has been met with great acclaim by critics and readers.

Whilst his next project is still undecided, Gareth hints that he might consider a departure from the Tudor and Stuart era but fans of his work will have to wait to find out what is in store next.

In the meantime, history buffs can find out more about the book at the special evening at Hillsborough Castle on Friday July 18.

Hosted by Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the event will take place in the magnificent Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle.

Visitors will enjoy a glass of sparkling wine and canapes on arrival. They can then explore how collection pieces in the care of Historic Royal Palaces can provide an insight into changing attitudes to gender and sexuality.

Gareth will then give a talk about his new book and will hold a book signing.

Tickets are available on the Historic Royal Palaces website at https://www.hrp.org.uk/.

Looking forward to the evening, Gareth said: "This is my first time doing a talk at Hillsborough Castle.

"It’s a beautiful place. It has a great sense of grandeur and history.

"It’s a chance to hear about history in a place that a lot of royal history happened.”