Lisburn Minister pens the latest book in his children’s series

Lisburn Minister David Luckman has put pen to paper once again and has published a new children’s book, the latest in his Trail Blazers series.

The new book, entitled C.T. Studd – From Cricket to Christ, tells the story of cricket champion C.T. Studd, who shocked Victorian England society by giving away his vast fortune to become a missionary.

Rather than live a life of luxury, he chose to face cannibals, disease, and danger in China, India, and Africa.

With his brave wife Priscilla by his side, C.T.’s incredible adventures and unwavering faith would transform countless lives across three continents.

C.T. devoted his whole life to serving Jesus, no matter what the cost, trusting God to provide for his every need along the way.

His legacy continues in the work of WEC International and other missionary organisations today.

This action-packed biography shows how God uses the radical obedience of his followers to change the world. David explained: “This little book about C.T. Studd is perfect for anyone who loves amazing true stories of courage, faith, and adventure in far-off places.”

David is the Church Planter at Hilden Community Church in Lisburn, which is part of Lambeg Parish in the Church of Ireland.

He is the author of Adventures in Acts and has written several biographies in the Trail Blazers series for the CF4Kids Imprint of Christian Focus Publications.

Copies of C.T. Studd – From Cricket to Christ can be bought directly from Christian Focus Publications, in any Christian bookshop, or online at Amazon.