Veterans champion helps to launch two new books at Lisburn event

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:30 BST
Lisburn Councillor Alderman James Tinsley recently hosted a special event to launch two new books.

The event, which included an interview with Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, saw the launch of ‘Part Timer’ by Mark Cardy.

The book is a very personal, compassionate, and at times funny, account of a life spent as a Part-Time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

"I want the lives and experiences of the security forces living in Northern Ireland not to be forgotten, hence I have written in-depth about my personal experiences, and hope you, the reader can enter my world, and see what it was like,” said Mark.

Emma Little-Pengelly MLA with Alderman James Tinsley and authors Mark Cardy, Andy Barrington and Raymond McCullagh. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniplaceholder image
Emma Little-Pengelly MLA with Alderman James Tinsley and authors Mark Cardy, Andy Barrington and Raymond McCullagh. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Andy Barrington and Raymond McCullagh also launched their book ‘Belfast Boys’, which tells the story of how some young men from both sides of the religious divide in Belfast and surrounding areas of Ireland, joined the British Royal Navy and their fight against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in 1949.

Speaking after the event, Mr Tinsley said: “As the Veterans champion for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, I want to use my role to help give veterans a voice.

"That’s why I held the event – to allow Mark to be interviewed by Emma Little-Pengelly MLA to talk about his new book ‘Part-Timer’, a compelling account of serving in Northern Ireland during ‘Op Banner’. It is a personal story of Mark Cardy's 20 year service in the UDR/RIR.

"The two other men Andrew Bannister and Raymond McCullah told their fascinating story about both their fathers who were directly involved in the ‘Yangtze Incident’.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Veterans Champion Alderman James Tinsley with Mark Cardy at the launch of his book. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniplaceholder image
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Veterans Champion Alderman James Tinsley with Mark Cardy at the launch of his book. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
"This is the true story of the dramatic escape of HMS Amethyst from China in 1949, which inspired the 1957 British war film, ‘Yangtse Incident: The Story of H.M.S. Amethyst’.

"With civil war raging in the country, the ship had been ordered up the Yangtze River to guard the British Embassy in Nanjing.

"However, it came under heavy fire from communist artillery and, while attempting to evade the shelling, it ran aground.

"The story revolves around two of the ship’s crew. Both were from Belfast, along with six other men from Northern Ireland.”

