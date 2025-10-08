Councillor raises concerns about plans for a free range chicken farm in Lisburn

A Lisburn farm plan for 32,000 chickens has raised “catastrophic vermin” concerns.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application for a free range egg laying business has been submitted to the council with 34 objection letters on claims of “480 tonnes” of manure being shovelled causing bad odour fears in a residential area.

A huge poultry shed is proposed to house thousands of hens on the Tullynacross Road with an elected member saying it’s “ludicrous” their waste will be spread on fields in Sligo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s environment committee, Councillor, Pat Catney said: “I am raising concerns over an application for a 32,000 chicken farm that is close to an important water source with concerns raised by local residents.

Councillor Pat Catney has raised concerns about plans for a chicken farm on a rural road in Lisburn. Pic credit: SDLP

“This is planned for a small country road and the infrastructure is just not there to handle the lorries that will be required.

"The chickens’ waste is to be transported off to fields in Sligo, to me that sounds absolutely ludicrous and leaves me shocked to think this would go forward, to the point I am removing myself from the planning committee on this application.”

On the Northern Ireland Planning Portal, one objection letter reads: “We have recently had some sightings of rats. There were a couple of hens kept in our row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I rang the council’s pest control, their comment was ‘where there are hens, there are rats’.

"I conclude therefore that where there are 32,000 hens, there will be the potential for catastrophic vermin infestations in the vicinity.”

Another wrote: “I am aware of the noise made from a small number of chickens, never mind a shed housing 32,000, and I can’t begin to imagine the smells that would accumulate in the area either.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the applicant’s agent Henry Marshall Brown Architectural Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We have no comment to make at this time.”

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council officer responded in chambers, saying: “The environment health committee will be a consultee on the planning application and will look at the concerns raised.

“We would be happy to engage with residents on any issues of concern and will meet with them.”