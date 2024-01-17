Lisburn City Library is thrilled to present the "Celebration of Art" exhibition by the talented members of the Antrim Art Club.

This wonderful art club has been promoting the love of art within the local community since 1951.

Visitors will have the pleasure of exploring a diverse selection of over 40 paintings from stunning landscapes to captivating portraits.

This exhibition truly captures the essence of the Antrim Art Club's creativity.

Lisburn City Library hosts exhibition by Antrim Art Club. Pic credit: Libraries NI

Lisburn City Library and Antrim Art Club are inviting everyone to visit the library throughout the month of February 2024 to view the exhibition during regular library opening hours.

Whether you are an art enthusiast or simply curious about the world of art, the library will extend a warm welcome to everyone.

Come and immerse yourself in the beauty and talent of the Antrim Art Club.