Cookstown goes back to the fabulous 50s with Rock ‘n’ Roll band, The Soda Popz!

Singer Michelle Forsythe who has close family connections to the Mid Ulster area, says she is looking forward to taking to the stage at The Burnavon Theatre next month for an evening of electrifying vintage Rock’n’Roll.

Michelle and husband Matt are bringing their seven-piece live band The Soda Popz featuring some of Northern Ireland's top musicians and vocalists to the popular Cookstown venue on September 20 at 8pm.

Paying an authentic tribute to the hottest hits from the fabulous 50s and swinging 60s, this nostalgic show will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles with music from iconic artists such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, The Drifters, and Elvis.

Michelle Forsythe is looking forward to bringing The Soda Popz to The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown | Supplied

She says; “We’re very excited to bring our show to the Burnavon Theatre! Our wonderful audiences, many of whom come decked out in full 50s attire, are always on their feet from the first bars of music and everyone has such a great night!

“The music, the fashion and the stories of the dance halls were fascinating and as child I used to watch my parents constantly jive in the kitchen. I also loved seeing pictures of my mum and her sisters in their fabulous dresses, which inspired me to create The Soda Popz – a perfect excuse to dress up and sing all those iconic songs!

"My family are from Dungannon, Newmills and Cookstown and my mum’s cousin is country singer Kenny Archer so this is a lovely opportunity for me to perform for the first time in my family area.”

Tickets available from www.burnavon.com or on 028 8676 9949. Check out the band on facebook.com/thesodapopz!