Some visitors and residents who attended the eventSome visitors and residents who attended the event
The Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

A special exhibition titled Through These Pale Cold Days, formed the backdrop of the event which was well attended.

Pictured is Shirley Lennon, from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust with Cllr Jonathan Craig, Chair of Leisure & Wellbeing who said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a time to quietly reflect on the past as well as honour the memory of everyone who suffered and was affected. By remembering together, we reaffirm our commitment to building a society free from hatred and division."

