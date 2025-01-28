The Council marked Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

Pictured is Shirley Lennon, from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust with Cllr Jonathan Craig, Chair of Leisure & Wellbeing who said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a time to quietly reflect on the past as well as honour the memory of everyone who suffered and was affected. By remembering together, we reaffirm our commitment to building a society free from hatred and division."