Everyone is welcome to attend Lisburn Sea Cadets Open Night
This event, originally scheduled for January 11, was delayed due to the untimely death of one of their stalwart volunteers, Carolyn Exwood.
The event will take place in the Bridge Community Centre, accessed from the Magheralave Road in Lisburn.
There are opportunities for Junior Cadets (10 – 11 years old), Seniors (12 – 17 years old) and Adult Volunteers.
Current Cadets will be on-hand to demonstrate the skills they have learned and there will be a chance for parents and guardians to find out more about what the Sea Cadet Corps offers.
Anyone over 18 that wants to either help train the cadets or raise funds for the unit will also have the chance to talk to volunteers.
There will be some fun activities and games for all to enjoy.
Light refreshments will be available and the evening will end at 9pm. Please note, parking is limited on site.