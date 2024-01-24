Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP) has funded this programme.

This 8-week programme will seek to equip participants with digital skills to enhance their employability and help them secure employment. Candidates will also receive one-to-one support to identify employment opportunities with local employers. This will enable participants to develop their employability and interpersonal skills while ensuring a career pathway back into employment.

Participants will have their own bespoke action plan with mentoring support throughout their training.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Janice Cooke and Ciaran Connolly launch the new Digital Employment Academy. Pic credit: LCCC

More information including full eligibility criteria can be found at https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/employment-skills-academies

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “The Lisburn and Castlereagh LMP has developed a solution to remove barriers to employment for some of our residents. The Labour Market Partnership initiative proves that when we work in partnership, we can do great things.

“This employment academy is going to support local people with bespoke, individual employment interventions to identify their career paths and gain employment which will create a more fair and balanced Labour Market within our council area.”

Ciaran Connolly, Director of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing added: “In an era where digital technology permeates every facet of society and the economy, proficiency in digital skills is crucial for securing employment opportunities.