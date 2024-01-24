'All You Need to Know' session for NI Apprenticeship Week at SERC
Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week, led by the Department for the Economy (DfE), will showcase how apprenticeships can transform the future of apprentices and businesses, helping them release their potential.
During the week-long initiative, SERC is hosting four information sessions over two evenings from 4.30 – 7.00pm on Tuesday February 6 (Bangor and Newtownards Campuses) and Thursday February 8 (Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses).
Victoria Boyd, Training Programme Manager, explained: “Our Apprenticeships – All You Need to Know sessions will include visits to workshops to see the facilities and to gather information for a range of Level 2, Level 3 and Higher-Level Apprenticeships offered.
"Would-be apprentices of all ages will have the opportunity to learn more about available opportunities in a wide range of sectors including accountancy, fire and security, wall and floor tiling, professional cookery, land-based engineering, health and social care, motor vehicle, construction, engineering, electrical, hairdressing, cloud computing technologies and leadership for children’s care.
“Apprentices are employed from the start and earn whilst they learn, so there is no debt or student loan to pay off at the end of the apprenticeship.
“An Apprenticeship is a three-way partnership between the Apprentice, SERC - the learning provider, and the employer and we hope to have some local employers at each session who will be able to give visitors an insight into what an apprentice can expect from day one in the workplace.”