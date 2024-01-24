Translink supports Tonagh Primary School as it creates a new sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located close to the project works, the school have wished to develop a sensory garden to benefit pupils and the broader school community for some time, and Translink’s work with them means they will be able to deliver this special sensory garden during the current school year.

Brendan Sloan, Translink Programme Manager, said:‘‘We are proud to be able to support Tonagh Primary School in the development of their sensory garden and we look forward to seeing it when it’s completed.

"The Lisburn Area Renewals project is a major scheme intended toensure that high safety standards and operational performance are maintained.

Pupils from Tonagh Primary School pictured with Brendan Sloan, Translink Programme Manager, as work begins on the school's new sensory garden. Pic credit: Translink

"As part of the project, we have been proactively engaging with the wider community in Lisburn to explain the importance of these essential works and have very much welcomed support from local people, organisations, and representatives across the community.’’

Niki Coleman of Tonagh Primary School said: “We are grateful to Translink for helping to develop our long-term ambition of a sensory garden at Tonagh Primary School to support our school community, especially pupils with additional needs and pupils who may have experienced trauma.