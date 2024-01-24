Lisburn garden centre celebrates Random Acts of Kindness with free children’s event
This fun-fuelled workshop is centred around Random Acts of Kindness, a celebration that takes place on Saturday February 17, encouraging everyone to be extra kind to one another and go above and beyond to brighten someone’s day.
Children will come together in a friendly group setting at its Antrim and Lisburn stores to delve into the history of this celebration and learn about the joys of kindness.
Dobbies’ colleagues will detail what it means to be kind, why kindness is important, how it can make people feel, and all the ways we can be kind to others, to nature and to ourselves.
Spotlighting random acts of kindness in the garden, Dobbies is showcasing all the different ways children can care for the planet.
Little Seedlings will be encouraged to be kind to themselves by fuelling their bodies with healthy food, doing things they love, sharing feelings and most importantly, being proud of themselves.
Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club Workshop Leader, Liz Savage, is looking forward to welcoming kids along to the February Holiday Workshop. She said: “School holidays are a great chance to ignite a passion for a hobby or try something new.
"This workshop will allow kids to come together and learn, making friends along the way.
“Our Little Seedings Club is designed to engage and support local communities near our Antrim and Lisburn stores by providing accessible, free of charge fun and educational activities.”