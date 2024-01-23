Lisburn people are being encouraged to ‘clear out’ this January for a heart-warming cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is appealing to local people to kick start their 2024 by having a declutter and donate items to their Lisburn store.

The charity is in urgent need of stock so whether it’s a jumper that doesn’t fit, a game you won’t play, or a book you already have, BHF NI will welcome any generous donations which can be resold to fund lifesaving research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BHF gladly receives any quality items including clothing, jewellery, books, and games, and saves over 56,000 tonnes of goods from going to landfill every year.

Donate your unwanted items to the British Heart Foundation store on Bow Street, Lisburn. Pic credit: British Heart Foundation

Courtney Hagans, manager of British Heart Foundation shop in Lisburn said:“This January, I’ll be decluttering and donating any unwanted items to our shop and I would encourage people in Lisburn to do the same.

"Donating to charity and having a clear out can make you feel good and help you escape the January blues.

“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity shop shelves stocked for those who might need them. So, if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maureen McElhatton Area Retail Manager for British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland added: “At BHF NI, we depend on the generous donations from the public to continue to fund our lifesaving research.