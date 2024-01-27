Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conversations with Gerry Kelly begins on Monday, January 29 at 9pm on Sky 181, Virgin 159 and NVTV Freeview Channel 7 – as well as with catch up on YouTube. Each Monday for 10 weeks, a different guest will speak with Gerry revealing stories of hardship, persistence and success.

In this first show in the series, Gerry’s guest is former UTV colleague and national broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes. In a frank and open conversation, nothing is left unsaid. From his costly court battles with the Inland Revenue to his outspoken condemnation of the Philip Schofield scandal and his own failing health, Eamonn holds nothing back. In a remarkably candid and honest interview, Eamonn re-assess his life and explores what the future might hold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other guests in subsequent weeks include Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson, renowned musicians Phil Coulter, Brian Kennedy, Frances Black and Barbara Dickson.

Eamonn Holmes will open up about his failing health in the new series of Conversations with Gerry Kelly which starts on Monday, January 29.

Comedians Jimmy Cricket and Gene Fitzpatrick each share stories of determination and overcoming adversity to create their careers. Journalists Ivan Little and the BBC’s William Crawley give fascinating, thought-provoking interviews on their lives and work.

Once again, Gerry and the highly experienced production team from Havelock Street Productions join forces with students from Belfast Metropolitan College.

In 2022, the students and former UTV staffers worked together to product Tonight With Gerry Kelly – a traditional chat show format with multiple guests each night, filmed in front of a live audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That show, as well as the new Conversations with Gerry Kelly, provides the young people with a real opportunity to gather vital industry experience and production credits that would help them get into work once they’d finished their courses.

Conversations with Gerry Kelly is a 10-part weekly series of personal interviews with some of Northern Ireland’s leading entertainers, musicians and journalists.

Gerry began his career in 1979, working on UTV news and went on to work on a range of other programmes including Kelly’s People and Kelly on the Road but was best known for his hugely popular Kelly Show which ran from 1989-2005. He has also presented radio programmes on BBC.

This new show delves into the personal and professional lives of each guest as Gerry brings out the best with his relaxed interviewing style and wit and charm always allowing his guests to speak, giving them time and space to reveal their stories.

Executive producer Michael McAdam, who is also managing director at Movie House Cinemas, said: “We believe these interviews are so good, that we’ve decided to air them free of charge on our Movie House cinema screens. Customers can book tickets online or come in and collect them for the first two programmes in the series.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To watch Conversations with Gerry Kelly go to Sky 181, Virgin 159, NVTV Channel 7 Freeview and with links to YouTube on the website at https://kellytonight.com.