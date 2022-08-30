Celebrate National Cinema Day in Lisburn and Dundonald with cut price tickets
On Saturday September 3 cinemas across Northern Ireland, including Lisburn and Dundonald, will celebrate National Cinema Day with admission tickets at participating cinemas reduced to just £3 (RSP) including Premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.
Cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases, including favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.
Off the back of a blockbuster summer, the cinema industry in UK has united to celebrate the ritual of cinemagoing and the important place it has in the lives of the UK public.
Paul Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas commented: “We are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.
“It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 3. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment.”
Tickets for Lisburnand Dundonald can be purchased through the Omniplex website. More information, and participating cinemas, can be found at www.nationalcinemaday.uk