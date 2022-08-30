Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinemas will offer a wide variety of new and recent releases, including favourites that all the family can enjoy as a treat as schools reopen.

Off the back of a blockbuster summer, the cinema industry in UK has united to celebrate the ritual of cinemagoing and the important place it has in the lives of the UK public.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas commented: “We are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering £3 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.

Celebrate Cinema Day at Lisburn and Dundonald cinemas when tickets will be just £3

“It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 3. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. See you on Saturday, and remember, book early to avoid disappointment.”