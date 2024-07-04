Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the most iconic building in Portrush and has been a ballroom, a roller disco, a nightclub and the birthplace of many romances – the Arcadia.

Does the Arcadia hold a special place in your heart? Did you meet your best friend there? Learn to jive there? Or meet your future husband or wife there?

If so, then a TV show wants to hear from you!

A nostalgic new documentary series is celebrating public buildings at the heart of the community life and the producers want to hear local stories about why the Arcadia holds special memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An old memory of Portrush's iconic Arcadia building. Credit NI World

Afromic Productions said: “We are keen to hear from people from all ages and backgrounds from across Northern Ireland who remember the Arcadia through the years.