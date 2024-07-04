Does the Arcadia hold a special place in your heart? Then TV producers want to hear from you...
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s the most iconic building in Portrush and has been a ballroom, a roller disco, a nightclub and the birthplace of many romances – the Arcadia.
Does the Arcadia hold a special place in your heart? Did you meet your best friend there? Learn to jive there? Or meet your future husband or wife there?
If so, then a TV show wants to hear from you!
A nostalgic new documentary series is celebrating public buildings at the heart of the community life and the producers want to hear local stories about why the Arcadia holds special memories.
Afromic Productions said: “We are keen to hear from people from all ages and backgrounds from across Northern Ireland who remember the Arcadia through the years.
"To take part in this heartwarming documentary series, please email [email protected] with your name, age, location and contact number and tell us what makes The Arcadia so special to you.”