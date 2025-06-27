Film festival success for local filmmaker Michael James

Local filmmaker Michael James is celebrating after his his latest short film ‘Roundabout’ proved to be a huge hit on the festival circuit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, who was born in Lisburn and raised in Saintfield, has always had a passion for film.

"After graduating from film school at Liverpool John Moore University, I’ve worked on short films, music videos, commercials with many other actors, directors and creatives who’ve contributed and have helped me to progress with my own filmography, as well as enhancing my abilities to produce cinematic content of a great standard,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael’s latest short film ‘Roundabout’ looks at the relationships between characters. “The primary theme of the film explores modern day relationships and the culture of dating within the 21st century, in particular the mid 2000s,” Michael continued.

Local filmmaker Michael James is delighted to have won awards on the international film festival circuit. Pic credit: Michael James

The film was selected to be screened at film festivals across the world, including Ireland, Britain, USA, India, UAE, Bulgaria, Portugal, Nigeria, Peru, Italy, Germany, and Michael was delighted to bring home some prestigious accolades.

The film won awards including Best Short Film at the Paradise Film Festival (Germany), Best Independent Film at the Eutopia Arthouse Film Festival (Ireland), and Best International Drama at the (BAFTA Qualifying) Focus Wales Film Festival (Wales).

"The festival circuit was very awakening as a young artist, it was my first time attending many of the festivals, meaning I had to come prepared with relevant statements when we either got interviewed or when we won something,” Michael explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting accepted into many festivals internationally has served as a confidence boost regarding going forward, allowing the team at Night Mail Productions to grow our presence at this stage.

On the set of the film Roundabout. Pic credit: Michael James

"Winning awards during this time has been a unique experience too. When you’re making a project you merely focus on adding as much creative value as possible, not particularly thinking about being in competition, so when we started to gain a few accolades such as Best International Drama and Best Independent Film etc, it reminded us that authentic film lovers want to see new talents emerge.”

The marketing of the film had to be achieved on a tight budget but even with those constraints, the team are thrilled at the success.

“To promote the film, we used cost-effective methods of marketing - social media tools, collaborating with independent magazines, creating our website and entering film festivals to push the material to ensure more people engage with it,” Michael continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When there’s a lack of resources you have to become more inventive with ways that’ll ensure people see our work.”

Local filmmaker Michael James is delighted to have won awards on the international film festival circuit. Pic credit: Michael James

Michael is rightly proud of the success of the film and is hoping that more accolades will follow in the future.

“The feelings towards the end of this run has mainly been relief and growth – proud that we can prove that we’re filmmakers with a trusted vision who are capable of producing results and committing ourselves to what we practise, but also knowing that this has been a true advancement in our careers, we can push forward now and aspire for more ambitious projects,” he added.

"From pre-production in 2023 to competing against other visionary films in 2025, it truly feels like we’ve made great progress regarding our career goals and artistic endeavours.”