Local young people show off their sporting talents

Local young people have been presented with awards by Sport Lisburn and Castlereagh for being named as ‘Sports Personality of the Month’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Vitality Membership, each winner will receive a £100 cheque in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective sports.

Nova Telfer of Lisburn City Archery Club has been named Sports Personality of the Month for January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nova represented Northern Ireland at the Archery GB National Championships, which was her very first time competing at that level.

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Elected Member Representative, Councillor Thomas Beckett, presented awards to four local young people who were named sports personality of the month for January, February, March, and April of this year - January Sports Personality of the Month winner, Archer, Nova Telfer. February Sports Personality of the Month winner, Softballer, Kurtis Cameron, March Sports Personality of the Month winner, Rugby player, Rio McDonagh, and April Sports Personality of the Month winner, Archer, Hannah Fletcher.

She exceeded all expectations by claiming three medals: Silver in the Home Nations Cup, Bronze in U18 Barebow Women, and Bronze in Team Barebow.

Remarkably, Nova only picked up a bow less than two years ago, yet she continues to go from strength to strength with every competition.

Sports Personality of the Month for February has been awarded to Kurtis Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of Lisburn Softball Club since just last year, Kurtis made an immediate impact and has quickly become one to watch.

In February, he earned a coveted spot on the Ireland National Slowpitch Softball Team, one of only seven players selected from Northern Ireland and the youngest squad member.

His season highlights also include being named Softball Ulster Division B Male MVP and playing a pivotal role in helping the Lisburn Hawks secure the Division B title and promotion to Division A, which demonstrates what can be achieved with talent and hard work.

Rio McDonagh has been named Sports Personality of the Month for March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio played a central role in Wallace High School’s historic Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup victory on March 17, 2025 at Kingspan Stadium, scoring two decisive tries in the final against Royal School Armagh.

This triumph marks the first-ever outright Schools’ Cup win for Wallace, securing their legacy in Ulster rugby history.

Sports Personality of the Month for April has been awarded to Hannah Fletcher.

Representing Lisnagarvey High School Archery Club, Hannah competed in the Archery NI Schools Cup, facing off against 90 archers from 35 schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She impressed with a Bronze medal finish in the U16 Recurve Women category and was rewarded with a spot in the National Talent Development Programme.

This achievement has led Hannah to be coached by Archery GB Pathway Coach Damien Lennon, which is a major step forward in her sporting journey.