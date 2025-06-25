Local young people show off their sporting talents
Sponsored by Vitality Membership, each winner will receive a £100 cheque in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective sports.
Nova Telfer of Lisburn City Archery Club has been named Sports Personality of the Month for January.
Nova represented Northern Ireland at the Archery GB National Championships, which was her very first time competing at that level.
She exceeded all expectations by claiming three medals: Silver in the Home Nations Cup, Bronze in U18 Barebow Women, and Bronze in Team Barebow.
Remarkably, Nova only picked up a bow less than two years ago, yet she continues to go from strength to strength with every competition.
Sports Personality of the Month for February has been awarded to Kurtis Cameron.
A member of Lisburn Softball Club since just last year, Kurtis made an immediate impact and has quickly become one to watch.
In February, he earned a coveted spot on the Ireland National Slowpitch Softball Team, one of only seven players selected from Northern Ireland and the youngest squad member.
His season highlights also include being named Softball Ulster Division B Male MVP and playing a pivotal role in helping the Lisburn Hawks secure the Division B title and promotion to Division A, which demonstrates what can be achieved with talent and hard work.
Rio McDonagh has been named Sports Personality of the Month for March.
Rio played a central role in Wallace High School’s historic Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup victory on March 17, 2025 at Kingspan Stadium, scoring two decisive tries in the final against Royal School Armagh.
This triumph marks the first-ever outright Schools’ Cup win for Wallace, securing their legacy in Ulster rugby history.
Sports Personality of the Month for April has been awarded to Hannah Fletcher.
Representing Lisnagarvey High School Archery Club, Hannah competed in the Archery NI Schools Cup, facing off against 90 archers from 35 schools.
She impressed with a Bronze medal finish in the U16 Recurve Women category and was rewarded with a spot in the National Talent Development Programme.
This achievement has led Hannah to be coached by Archery GB Pathway Coach Damien Lennon, which is a major step forward in her sporting journey.