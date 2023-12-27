Festive antics are on the cards when comedy sitcom Give My Head Peace makes its return to BBC Northern Ireland television this week for a Christmas special.

The new four-part series marks 25 years of Give My Head Peace on screens following its first broadcast in 1998.

Da, Cal, Ma, Uncle Andy, Billy and Dympna will be up to their usual comedy crackers alongside Pastor Begbie, Sandy the Kneebreakers barman and some special guests and new characters.

In the Christmas special, Uncle Andy is dressed up as Santa selling Christmas presents to parents for their children. But Andy is being a very bad Santa, leading to an angry Pastor Begbie and Billy making an arrest that could ruin Christmas for everyone.

Sandy, Ma, Uncle Andy, Cal, Pastor Begbie and Dympna. Picture: Mark Cheah

Meanwhile in Divis, Da is being haunted by three Christmas ghosts. Will he mend his ways?

There will be more hilarious hijinks in the remaining three episodes in the new series, which will be available on BBC iPlayer directly after the broadcast of episode one. Here, Sandy resigns as barman of the Kneebreakers and claims to have psychic powers, while in the Armalite and Ballot Box it’s the Republican of the Year Awards, but will Da win the Chucky Prize?

Later on, Billy is caught being drunk on duty and is summoned to a disciplinary hearing, but will he be saved by an ‘old friend’ who happens to be the Assistant Chief Constable? And Divis is rocked when Da announces that he has been offered a knighthood – news which does not go down well with Uncle Andy and Pastor Begbie.

Give My Head Peace is a Hole in the Wall Gang production for BBC Northern Ireland.