The festival, run by leading film education charity Into Film, will take place from November 8-25 with 57 screenings and events in 13 towns and cities in Northern Ireland.

The Lisburn screenings include Encanto, Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion, The Lost City, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Belfast and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Omniplex Lisburn.

Into Film’s Northern Ireland Delivery Manager Sean Kelly said: “Film is such an important way to inspire children and bring out their creativity. We have a full programme of fantastic films running across 17 days with plenty to appeal to all ages.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the films being screened in Lisburn as part of the Into Film Festival in November

Into Film is the UK’s leading charity for film in education supportingt educators to unlock the power of film to deliver transformative learning outcomes for children and young people in class, extra-curricular settings and in cinemas. Designed in partnership with educators, their programme features the UK’s only school-specific film streaming service (Into Film+), online teaching resources and training, careers information, cinema screenings and a network of extra-curricular film clubs. The core Into Film programme is free for UK state schools thanks to funding from the National Lottery (through the BFI), Cinema First and Northern Ireland Screen.

The festival kicks off with a premiere of Matilda the Musical on November 8 at the QFT ahead of the film’s official release.

Bookings are now open. For the full programme and booking information: https://www.intofilm.org/festival