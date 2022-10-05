The free to attend half day workshops, developed by SERC with funding from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, follow on from the College’s successful We Can Engineer It project which produced an online engagement tool to gather views from women and girls about engineering and barriers to the profession.

Aine McGreeghan, Engineering Curriculum Manager at SERC said: “Our family workshops in Bangor, Lisburn and Downpatrick aim to raise awareness of engineering as a career option for girls aged 4-12.

"We will conduct a series of Engineering related experiments and challenges with the families which will provide inspiration for parents/guardians in helping develop the girls’ Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills. It’s set to be a really fun event!”

SERC Engineering Curriculum Managers Aine McGreeghan and Trudy Patterson

“We are encouraging participants to get their thinking caps on, ahead of the workshops, by designing a robot that could help them or someone else in their everyday life. The children can bring their drawing, diagram, or model along on the day. Our student volunteers will pick the winners at each of the three workshops – there’s a chance to win a £20 Amazon voucher.”

Advertisement

There will also be workshops held at SERC’s Bangor campus on Saturday October 15 and at the College’s Downpatrick campus on Saturday November 26.