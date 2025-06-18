Lisburn cafe stars in Channel 5’s new cosy murder mystery series

If cosy murder mystery television shows are your cup of tea then you might want to tune into Channel 5 for their new series, Murder Most Puzzling, which was partially filmed in Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Channel 5 crew scouted the well known Glasshouse in Lisburn Square as one of the locations for the show.

Filmed last year, the cafe was transformed to fit into the show so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the local landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murder Most Puzzling premieres on Channel 5 at 8pm on Thursday June 19.

BAFTA award-winning actress Phyllis Logan, best known for playing Mrs Hughes in the award-winning television series Downton Abbey, will play Cora Felton in Murder Most Puzzling, which was partially filmed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Channel 5

BAFTA award-winning Actress Phyllis Logan, best known for playing Mrs Hughes in the award-winning television series Downton Abbey, will play the main role of Cora Felton, known as the Puzzle Lady.

The series is based on the best-selling books by American author Parnell Hall and begins when a strange murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury. The local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle left on the body.

With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury; whose fame as the eponymous Puzzle Lady suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the Bakerbury police solve its first murder case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the eccentric Cora isn’t who she claims to be, and as she throws herself into a murder case that has the town’s residents baffled, she starts to gather allies and enemies in equal measure.

BAFTA award-winning actress Phyllis Logan, best known for playing Mrs Hughes in the award-winning television series Downton Abbey, will play Cora Felton in Murder Most Puzzling, which was partially filmed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Channel 5

Talking about the show, Phyllis said: “The programme is a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids!

"It is a police procedural, but not as we know it and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it, like DCI Hooper, played by Adam Best, who is just so funny, he made me laugh all the time.

"Our writer, Dominique Maloney wrote such a clever, funny script and that’s what I focussed on for the whole shoot, because if you play the episodes as they are written you just can’t go wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton Grant (Alistair Brammer), Sherry Carter (Charlotte Hope) and Cora Felton (Phyllis Logan) call in DCI Hooper (Adam Best) after discovering a clue planted near the crime scene in the new Channel 5 series Murder Most Puzzling, which was partially filmed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Channel 5

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, 5 and Paramount+ commented: “We’re very pleased to bring The Puzzle Lady to Channel 5, a compelling, cosy crime drama that will keep viewers guessing and entertained equally.

"Phyllis Logan will be excellent as Cora Felton, our Puzzle Lady.”