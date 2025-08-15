Lisburn man Kristian Nairn is the fifteenth celebrity contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025
The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this September.
Kristian Nairn is an internationally renowned actor, DJ and creative force who has spent over two decades at the forefront of music and entertainment.
Kristian is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Hodor in HBO’s global phenomenon Game of Thrones, a role that earned him a devoted international following and created one of the most iconic and emotional moments in recent TV history.
Kristian is also known to millions around the world for his role as Wee John Feeney in two series of the HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death.
As one of Ireland’s most prolific house DJs, he has played alongside industry icons including Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim, and Danny Howard, and has delivered high-energy sets at global superclubs such as Amnesia, Café Mambo, and Hakkasan.
On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Kristian Nairn said: “This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!”
The news was revealed on Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show, guest hosted by Gary Davies.
The other contestants announced for this year’s series are Harry Aikines-Aryeetey aka Nitro, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner, Vicky Pattison, Stefan Dennis, Ross King, and Karen Carney.