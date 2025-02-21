Lisburn museum to screen documentary to mark LGBTQ+ History Month

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 12:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

To mark LGBT+ History Month, Lisburn Museum is hosting a showing of ‘The Troubles I’ve Seen’, a short documentary exploring the experiences and stories of the local LGBT Community, alongside a hosted discussion with the LGBT NI Heritage Project.

Directed by Conan McIvor, this emotive and often funny film hears from those who experienced and were involved in the beginning of the LGBT movement in Northern Ireland.

This screening will be followed by a hosted discussion with participants and staff from The LGBT Heritage Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The screening of the documentary is free and will take place in the museum’s historic Assembly Room.

Lisburn museum to host documentary to mark LGBTQ+ History Month. Pic credit: LCCCLisburn museum to host documentary to mark LGBTQ+ History Month. Pic credit: LCCC
Lisburn museum to host documentary to mark LGBTQ+ History Month. Pic credit: LCCC
Read More
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council signs United Nations declaration to end HIV

Booking is required. Tickets can be booked online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/lisburn/irish-linen-centre-lisburn-museum, by calling into the museum reception, contacting 028 9266 3377, or emailing [email protected].

Doors open on the night at 6.30pm for tea and coffee on arrival, and the talks start promptly at 7pm.

Please note there is no allocated seating for this event.

Related topics:Lisburn MuseumLisburnNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice