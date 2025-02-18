Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council signs United Nations declaration to end HIV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has joined a global United Nations (UN) drive to help end new diagnoses of HIV.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council agreed to sign the Paris Declaration and to support the UN Fast-Track Cities Initiative at the Corporate Services Committee meeting on January 8, 2025.

The council is one of the first to sign the UNAIDS Paris Declaration, aiming to reach zero new HIV diagnoses by the year 2030. Belfast City and Derry City & Strabane District Councils have also signed up.

The most recent HIV statistics from the Public Health Agency showed that, in 2023, there were 1,368 people living with HIV in Northern Ireland. In the same year, 101 new HIV diagnoses were made here (67 men and 34 women).

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Kurtis Dickson signed the United Nations “Paris Declaration” pledging to take actions to end HIV and reach zero new diagnoses of the virus by 2030. Mayor Dickson is pictured with Jacquie Richardson, CEO of Northern Ireland’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life along with Councillors Jamie Harpur and Nicholas Trimble. Pic credit: Positive Life

In Northern Ireland, Fast Track Cities is being led by the region’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life, in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Dr Rachel Coyle, Public Health Consultant at the PHA said: “The developments in HIV treatment and care over the last few decades are astonishing.

"Today, someone diagnosed early with HIV will be able to access highly effective treatment which makes the virus undetectable, so they cannot pass HIV to a sexual partner. HIV is not a barrier to having relationships, to having children or to leading a full and healthy life. The public health message is U=U: Undetectable equals Untransmittable.”

The Fast-Track Cities Paris Declaration was signed on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, who said: “The signing of this Declaration is an important step to raise awareness of HIV, reducing the stigma for those living with HIV, and making Northern Ireland a Fast Track Region.

"It places us alongside cities and regions across the globe working towards the United Nations goal to eliminate HIV. We are pleased to be one of the first councils in Northern Ireland to become a Fast Track city.”

As part of the move, Positive Life is making free, confidential HIV testing available in the Council area.

Councillor Nicholas Trimble, Chair of Corporate Services Committee, said: “We are delighted to sign the pledge to become a HIV Fast Track City.

"It's so important to get tested, not just for your health but also to help break the stigma of HIV.

"We have already held our first free HIV testing clinic at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn and will hold three more at dates later in the year.

"Testing is free and fully confidential with indicative results from a saliva swab test available in just 20 minutes.

"Positive Life also offer counselling and support for anyone living with HIV, visit www.positivelifeni.com to find out more."

Councillor Jamie Harpur, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, who proposed the motion said: “This Council recognises the need to end HIV within our community and globally.

"By working collaboratively with other cities and municipalities, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council can accelerate local initiatives to eliminate HIV by 2030.”

Jacquie Richardson, Chief Executive of HIV charity, Positive Life, concluded: “We would love to think that the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh will use this opportunity to arm themselves with some facts, to bust outdated myths and adopt new attitudes to end HIV stigma.”