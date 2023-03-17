Moira's Joan Burney Keatings jets off to LA for the premiere of the new Cinemagic short film

The film, which premiered at Jordan High School in LA, is a groundbreaking production, offering practical and hands-on experience in filmmaking to its students and surrounding community.
The short film is inspired by the real-life story of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Jordan High School student, Heaven Watson, who became an environmental activist while contending with various environment-related health concerns at her high school.
Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to deliver the important message around and spark debate on climate change among young people with this production.
"It has all been made possible thanks to our unwavering relationship with The British Consulate General Los Angeles and the GREAT Programme. Collectively this film will inspire, provoke and help share the story of our planet from a young person’s perspective.”
The GREAT Programme is the UK Government’s flagship international marketing campaign showcasing all four corners of the UK, not only capturing all that is familiar about the United Kingdom, but also what is new and surprising.
Emily Cloke British Consul General in Los Angeles said, “This project gives young people a platform to express their thoughts, hopes and fears about how their generation will live with climate change. This is a wonderful example of the strong links between the British and Los Angeles film industries, and I will be proud to share those stories.”
